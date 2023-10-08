All Sections
JDP announces launch of £3m Leeds-Bradford branch

JDP, the UK’s leading distributor and supplier of civils and drainage products, has announced the opening of a £3 million flagship branch in Bradford, West Yorkshire.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 8th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST

The branch is the 26 in the firm’s nationwide network. Occupying 2.75 acres, the new JDP Leeds- Bradford branch is the largest site outside of the firm’s Carlisle Head Office, located on the Euroway Trading Estate in Bradford.

The firm said that the new branch “underlines its commitment to the region and the long-term creation of jobs”.

Laura Thomson, national operations manager said: “Our new flagship branch is a huge investment by JDP and has been located in Bradford due to growing demand for our vast range of drainage products.

JDP has announced the opening of a £3 million flagship branch in Bradford, West Yorkshire.JDP has announced the opening of a £3 million flagship branch in Bradford, West Yorkshire.
“Its remarkable stockholding capacity, which is the largest to date within the JDP network, will allow us to offer high-quality water management and drainage products to the whole of West Yorkshire and Humberside, including Leeds and Bradford and its customers access to a wide array of solutions for their civil and drainage needs.”

The new branch includes extensive external storage and state-of-the-art warehouse facilities. It will sell a range of water management and drainage products for projects spanning housing and development, agriculture, industrial, and sports and recreation sectors.

A number of special offers are also available during the opening week to encourage footfall.

