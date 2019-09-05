Jet2.com reports increase in package holidays amid Brexit fears

Holiday firm Jet2.com has reported an increase in package holiday bookings amid "deepening Brexit uncertainty" as more people opt for the security of a package holiday rather than making their own arrangements.
The group's parent firm, Leeds-based Dart will tell shareholders at its AGM later today that it is very cautious amid the ongoing uncertainty.
Dart's executive chairman Philip Meeson will tell investors: "With still some way to go in the Leisure Travel winter booking cycle, the board remains optimistic that current market expectations for group profit before foreign exchange revaluations and taxation for the year ending 31 March 2020 will be met.
"Looking further ahead, given the cost pressures the travel industry is facing in general, which will intensify given the weakness in sterling, plus the deepening Brexit uncertainty and the impact this may have on consumer confidence, we remain very cautious in our outlook."
He will say the later booking trend reported in July has continued in the Leisure Travel business, with overall demand for both its Flight-Only offering and Package Holiday product continuing to strengthen.
"Encouragingly, package holiday customer numbers as a proportion of total departing customers have increased for summer 2019 to date," he will say.
"Winter season forward bookings have yet to match our seat capacity growth, therefore pricing for both our leisure travel products will need to remain continually enticing."