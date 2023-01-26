Jet2 set to exceed average market expectations as bookings continue to strengthen

Jet2 has revealed that it expects its financial performance to exceed current average market expectations after it recorded a number of “positive trading indicators”.

The leisure travel group has revealed that winter 2022/23 forward bookings have continued to strengthen throughout December 2022 and January 2023.

In a statement, Jet2 said: “Consequently, average load factors are now slightly ahead of winter 2018/19 at the same point (against a 24 per cent increase in seat capacity) with pricing and margins significantly higher.

“Given these positive indicators, the board now expects to exceed current average market expectations and report a group profit before foreign exchange revaluation and taxation for the year ending March 31 2023 of between £370m and £385m.

Jet2 plc has published a trading update

Jet2 said that on sale seat capacity for summer 2023 is currently 6.6 per centg higher than Summer 2022 at 15.2m seats.

The statement added: “Forward bookings to date are encouraging, with the mix of package holiday customers representing approximately 77 per cent of the total departing passengers.

“Although the group faces input cost pressures including fuel, carbon, a strengthened US dollar and wage increases, plus investment to ensure our colleagues can thrive and have a balanced lifestyle, which may