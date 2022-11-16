Jet2.com announces programme for summer 2024 from Leeds Bradford Airport, which includes destinations in Italy

Leisure airline Jet2.com has revealed its city breaks programme for summer 2024, so customers can “lock in” the price of their holiday and spread the cost.

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have announced their city breaks schedule for summer 2024 from Leeds Bradford Airport, which includes eight destinations across Spain, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, France and Italy.

The announcement means holidaymakers and independent travel agents can choose from a total of 47 beach and city destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport in summer 2024.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We have received a very positive response from customers and independent travel agents since going on sale early with our summer sun programme for 2024 from Leeds Bradford Airport.

"Many people want to book well in advance and have something to look forward to, so we have listened to that and acted. Following this success, we are delighted to be releasing details of our dedicated city breaks programme earlier than ever before too.

"With so much flexibility and a wide choice of city destinations to choose from with Yorkshire’s leading airline and operator of city breaks to Europe, customers can book a memorable trip into the diary and lock in the price now.

He added: “Whether it is a weekend, long weekend or something longer, our city breaks programme for summer 2024 offers something for everyone from Leeds Bradford Airport.”