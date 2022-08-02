Jet2.com doubles flying programme to Nice from Leeds Bradford Airport for summer 2023

The leisure airline and operator of European City Breaks will introduce a second weekly service to Nice from Leeds Bradford Airport next summer.

A spokesman said: "With up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) operating from 26th May through to 16th October 2023, the flights are perfectly timed for holidaymakers wanting to reach the glamour of the world-famous French Riviera for a long weekend and offers customers and independent travel agents lots of choice and flexibility."

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customers have been flocking to book summer 2023 fights and city breaks, with Nice being a popular holiday choice for next year.

"As always, we have been quick to respond to this demand and have doubled our flying programme to Nice from Leeds Bradford Airport. With 47 sun and city leisure destinations on sale from Leeds Bradford Airport for summer 2023, the programme is already offering customers and independent travel agents lots of choice and flexibility, and we are pleased to be expanding this even further.