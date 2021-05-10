Job fears as Provident Financial is to exit the UK's oldest doorstep lending business

Malcolm Le May, Provident's chief executive

The Bradford-based firm has begun a consultation process for the 2,100 employees employed in its home credit market and said the 141-year-old division will no longer offer any home collected credit.

Malcolm Le May, Provident's chief executive, said: "In light of the changing industry and regulatory dynamics in the home credit sector, as well as shifting customer preferences, it is with deepest regret that we have decided to withdraw from the home credit market and we intend to either place the business into managed run-off or consider a disposal.

"It is anticipated that the cost to the group of a managed run-off or a sale would be broadly similar.

"As a result, PFG will no longer offer any ‘high-cost’ products and we will not be issuing any high-cost or home collected credit products from any CCD entity in future."

Mr Le May said the firm will build on its existing unsecured personal loan product expertise during the course of 2021, in the ‘mid-cost’ segment of the market, an ambition that stretches back to its Capital Markets Day in 2019.

He said the unsecured loan offering is an important step towards the group's plans to become a broader banking group to the financially underserved customer.

“2020 will be remembered as a tremendously difficult year for many people, including our customers," Mr Le May said.

"However, I and my executive management team are extremely proud of how everyone across PFG adapted quickly to the challenges brought by Covid-19.

"Importantly, our customers continued to receive the vital support they needed, despite lockdown restrictions. Whilst the group is reporting an adjusted loss before tax of £47.1m for 2020, I am pleased to say that Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn remained profitable for 2020 as a whole and have started 2021 positively."

Provident notified the market in March of its intention to launch a Scheme of Arrangement for its doorstep credit division.