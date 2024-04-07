James Lumb and Howard Smith from Interpath Advisory were appointed as joint administrators to Carlton Forest 3PL Ltd and Green Forest Solutions LLP on 25 March 25, and to Carlton Forest Group Holdings Ltd on March 28, 2024.

Carlton Forest 3PL, based in Bawtry, South Yorkshire employed 90 people and operates over 1.2m sq ft of warehouse space across four sites with the other three in Worksop, Hellaby and Tuxhill. It is understood there have been 11 redundancies to date.

James Lumb, managing director of Interpath Advisory. Picture: Dorchester Ledbetter

Green Forest Solutions owns the UK’s first and only continuous pyrolysis plant for end-of-life tyres, an innovative technology used across the tyre recovery and recycling sector.

Carlton Forest 3PL had been battling industry and wider economic headwinds, including rising costs, significant excess warehouse capacity in the market and decreasing storage rates.