The 16 speculative business units in Doncaster are being built to meet the growing demand for small and medium sized commercial properties in South Yorkshire.

Developer Priority Space, backed by H.G. Sites, is behind the new developments at Platinum Park and Jubilee Park.

The twin developments, off First Avenue, stand on a 4.8 acre site close to Priority Space’s existing 12-unit Avro Park, which was completed in 2019 and is now fully occupied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “The new parks will deliver a further 13 of Priority Spaces’ signature smaller properties for industrial and logistics use, ranging in size from 1,750 sq ft to 5,800 and also three larger units, designed to meet rising demand among SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) for units with more space and storage capacity. These will range in size from 13,000 to 30,000 sq ft.

The spokesman added: “Once the new development is delivered, Priority Space and HG Sites will have invested £12m in this Doncaster site and created more than 120,000 sq. ft of industrial space across 6.3 acres, making this their largest development in any one location in the UK.”

Director of Priority Space, Lee Buchanan said: “We are very proud of our commercial property investment in Doncaster and look forward to completing this development.

"We’re delivering three properties a little larger than our usual units in this second phase, to meet growing demand from businesses in the online retail and specialist supply sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work has started on the construction of 16 speculative business units to meet high demand for small and medium commercial properties around Doncaster.

"They need warehousing and distribution bases which are bigger to successfully run their businesses. Our new units are well-placed in Doncaster and provide them with the space and facilities they need to expand and invest in growth.”

Completion of all units is expected in the spring of 2023, the company said.

The statement added: “The development site is six miles south of Doncaster town centre and close to the M1 and M18, connecting Doncaster with major cities and ports across the North East and nationwide.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries to buy the properties at Platinum Park and Jubilee Park are being handled by Commercial Property Partners and Knight Frank.

Rebecca Schofield, a partner and head of the Yorkshire industrial team at Knight Frank in Sheffield, said: “There continues to be a real shortage of small to medium sized units across the region and Priority Space are delivering much needed product to the market.

“There are good levels of demand for units finished to a modern specification and suitable for a variety of uses,’’ she added.

“The units are available for sale which is unique and will be attractive to both the owner occupier and the investor market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield-based Priority Space is developing sites across the north of the UK to create sustainable workplaces which lead to the regeneration of disused sites and stimulate economic growth.