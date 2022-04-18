Managing Director Alistair O’Sullivan, who founded the business five years ago, has relocated from the original premises in the Old Town of Hull to the WORX, a former newspaper print centre which has been transformed into a hub for local businesses since being acquired by Allenby Commercial.

A spokesman said: "The move has been more than two years in the planning but Covid-enforced delays were put to good use to create a modern, high spec office, using the 1,500 square feet of space to support Diony’s growing team."

Diony Managing Director Alistair O’Sullivan (centre) with his Marketing Director Lisa Harvey and Charlie Allenby, Development Manager of Allenby Commercial.

"The new home will house a team of 15, which has grown from eight a year ago and includes marketing director Lisa Harvey, who is driving further expansion and recruitment for a business which has doubled its turnover every year and outgrown its two previous offices in High Street.

Mr O'Sullivan said: “One of the main reasons for moving into one of Allenby’s beautiful spaces is staff and talent. The desire to challenge the way agencies are run is at the heart of our service, improving performance and delivering growth for our clients.

“A huge part of that is our commitment to our team, recruiting the best talent we can in the region and attracting them by making Diony an exceptional place to work in terms of our office and our culture.”

Ms Harvey added: “We wanted to create something our staff are proud to be a part of and to introduce flexible working and enticing benefits. Diony’s healthy, year-on-year growth supports our aims of providing our team with exciting development opportunities within the business. As we grow, so do their careers.”

The company is expected to add more staff in the coming weeks and future expansion plans include securing more clients.

Mr O'Sullivan said: “The move has given us more resource and will support our plans for more expansion this year. We are helping big brands including PLCs up and down the

country and across Europe with a lot of our services based around data and performing better through online sales and visibility in an ever-growing digital world. But although are committed to Hull, only about 30 percent of our work is here and that is something we want to address.”

Ms Harvey added: “Our work comes from a combination of success stories, building relationships, expertise and having a great team. Our main targets this year are to build

on our success and remain customer focused whilst practicing what we preach with our own marketing.”

Charlie Allenby, Development Manager at Allenby Commercial, said: "Alistair has built a good, creative business which is growing nicely and in common with the other

businesses we’ve brought in he was attracted by the location and the quality of the build and refurbishment with a modern dynamic.

“Requirements have changed during the last two years. Everything we do is about making the space work for people and that’s never been as important as it is now.