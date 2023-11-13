Jobs boost for Leeds as planning permission is secured for Skelton Grange industrial and logistics development

The site of a former power station is set to be transformed into a major industrial development.

Harworth Group has secured planning approval from Leeds City Council for the development of 800,000 sq. ft of industrial and logistics space at its Skelton Grange site in Leeds.

The 50-acre site was formerly the location of the Skelton Grange Power Station and was acquired by Harworth in 2014, which has carried out remediation works on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Harworth said: “In April 2020, Harworth sold 19.5 acres of land at the site to Enfinium for the development of an energy from waste facility, which is currently under construction.

Harworth Group has secured planning approval from Leeds City Council for the development of 800,000 sq. ft of industrial & logistics space at its Skelton Grange site in Leeds. (Photo supplied by Harworth)

"In August 2021, further plans were approved for the development of a 99-megawatt battery storage facility on a 5.4-acre parcel on the site.

“The approved plans would see the development of up to 800,000 sq ft of industrial & logistics space across up to five units, ranging in size from 126,000 sq ft to 202,000 sq ft.”

The units would be built to Grade A specification, incorporating on-site renewable energy and the "highest standards of environmental efficiency”, Harworth said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alongside infrastructure upgrades, the plans include a segregated cycle and pedestrian path that is proposed to connect to the Trans Pennine Trail and Sustrans Route 67, as well as tree and hedge planting and other ecological enhancements.”

Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive of Harworth, commented: “Skelton Grange demonstrates Harworth’s unique skillset in identifying and acquiring complex brownfield sites, devising a masterplan that realises their potential and then progressing this through the planning system to unlock value.

"This development will meet the growing demand for high-specification and well-connected Grade A industrial space across West Yorkshire, in turn supporting jobs and investment for the region.

"It will also add to Harworth’s already extensive consented pipeline, which has a gross development value of around £2.4bn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Harworth Group is a major

regenerator of land and property for development and investment. It owns, develops and manages a portfolio of more than 13,000 acres of land on around 100 sites throughout the North of England and

Midlands.

The group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial and logistics developments.