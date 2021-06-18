Jobs boost for York as communications agency Camargue opens office on science park

The communications agency Camargue has expanded its UK presence with the opening of a new office in York.

Based on York Science Park, which is owned and managed by the University of York, the office will be used to service recent client wins, grow Camargue’s business and deliver communications consultancy work across the North of England.

Camargue is a full-service communications agency with 75 staff including a design and digital team.

It is a specialist in corporate communications, business to business and stakeholder relations with a focus on the built environment, transport, retail, research and data, housebuilders, law firms and consultancies.

Tim Read, the board director responsible for the York office said: “Camargue has a 30 year track record in delivering communications across the north and north-east.

“We have worked for some of the most dynamic companies and delivered some of the biggest investment projects across the region.

Mr Read added: “Our York office will give us new opportunities to get closer to our clients and to win new business across the region.

“We are currently working with National Grid Ventures on its exciting Zero Carbon Humber project and see huge opportunities to take advantage of the dynamic regional economy, net zero agenda, investment in energy and infrastructure and increasing government focus and levelling up agenda.

He continued: “We want to support businesses and organisations across the region and beyond to grow and to be heard.

“We look forward to investing in the area, bringing new employment opportunities and significantly growing our local network.”

Olivia Chatten, the Business Development Manager at York Science Park said: “We are thrilled that Camargue have chosen York Science Park and the University of York as a new northern base for their award winning business.

Ms Chatten added: “We are looking forward to working with Tim and the team to provide employment opportunities to our graduates and to support the company in growing their network in the north.”

Apart from York, Camargue also has offices in London, Birmingham and Cheltenham.