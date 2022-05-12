Jobs boost for Yorkshire after agribusiness Sedamyl invests £80m in Selby plant

The Italian family-owned organisation – one of the UK’s biggest manufacturers of proteins, alcohol, starches and sweeteners – announced a significant expansion of its plant last February.

The £80m development will lead to the firm doubling UK production, allowing for new product lines and an increased market for wheat grown by local farmers.

A spokesman said: "To support the growing operation, Sedamyl, which is celebrating 10 years operating in Selby this year, is now on the lookout for new people to join its team. There are a range of roles available across several areas of the business, including plant production/operatives, engineering, logistics, quality control, procurement, customer services and human resources. From just 40 colleagues in 2012 to over 100 today, Sedamyl’s workforce has continued to grow, offering long term career development opportunities for people across Yorkshire.

The Yorkshire-based agribusiness Sedamyl has announced a major recruitment drive

"In addition to the 10th anniversary and expansion project, last November Sedamyl secured the Rural Award at the Yorkshire Post ‘Excellence in Business’ Awards 2021, cementing its position as one of Europe’s industry leaders in grain processing and production."

Elena Frandino, Managing Director at Sedamyl UK and a member of the family that has owned the business for 60 years, said: “It was an incredibly proud moment for us when we announced such a huge investment in our Selby plant. Our business has fantastic opportunities for growth in the Yorkshire region and we are confident that our expansion will help to broaden our product offering and reinforce our position as a leading, sustainable supplier.

"Our business is built on family values, which are at the heart of everything we do. That’s why we are so excited to be able to offer a diverse range of jobs within our team, helping to support growth and expand our Sedamyl family in the UK. Celebrating our 10th anniversary in Selby this year cements our commitment and dedication to driving career opportunities in the UK and our continued support of Yorkshire farmers and suppliers in the area.”