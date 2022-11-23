Jobs boost for Yorkshire as Leeds engineers RWO complete business incubation hub

Leeds engineering firm RWO has completed a structural and civil engineering contract to support the development of a major new business incubation hub in South Yorkshire.

Working in partnership with design and build contractor Esh Construction and architects The Harris Partnership, the project saw the Park Square-based engineers provide services for the latest phase of the Rotherham hub.

In a statement, RWO said: “This is a major commercial development that is creating new jobs and providing 20 workshops, 16 office units and two laboratories for dozens of micro and start-up businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The second phase of work builds on the success of the nearby Century Business Centre, which was constructed in 2000 and has since supported more than 300 businesses, playing a critical part in the economic regeneration of the Manvers area.”

RWO has completed a structural and civil engineering contract to support the development of a business incubation hub in Rotherham

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Located just off the A6195 at Wombwell, with good connection links to the M1 and A1, the hub will use the latest building information modelling (BIM) techniques to deliver the highest levels of energy efficiency and sustainability. This includes a building and renewable heating system incorporated within the office spaces via air source heat pumps.”

Completion of the contract comes at a time when RWO, which employs 35 people across its offices in Leeds and Newcastle, is seeing strong demand for its civil and structural engineering services from many of the region’s commercial property developers as well as national house builders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Fairburn, head of RWO’s Leeds office, said: “We look forward to developing our partnership with Esh and support its plans for the delivery of development projects with unparalleled technical advice, skills and engineering excellence.

"This latest completion comes at a time when we foresee continued strong growth in 2023 with a pipeline of forward orders and enquiries from across the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esh’s operations director, Paul Waller, said: “We were delighted to work with RWO on a facility that allows businesses to become more successful and sustainable, contributing to a boost in local employment and the economy.

"Their engineering design experience and technical capabilities ensure the hub is being delivered to the highest standards of quality and on time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

RWO recently opened a new geotechnical department as part of a strategy to expand its operations and improve customer service.

Led by geo-environmental engineer Chris Rudd, who has worked in geotechnical and contaminated land ground investigation, geotechnical interpretation, coal mining legacy, land remediation, landfill engineering and waste classification, the department will be based at a new office in Stokesley, North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rudd said RWO’s move to provide a geotechnical services arm was part of the company’s vision to provide clients with a full suite of technical engineering services.