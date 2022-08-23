Jobs created as Allium Energy's project is set to generate enough power to supply 813 homes

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allium Energy, based near Easingwold, began trading as F D Todd & Sons at the end of the First World War.

Originally focusing on quarrying and road building, the company evolved into providing skip hire and waste management services under the leadership of Richard Todd, the fourth generation of the family to run the company. Then, in 2017, he sold the waste management business to form Allium, after spotting the potential to diversify into renewable power generation and land restoration.

A spokesman said: “Recognising that a number of the business’ former waste sites were producing gas, Richard set out to learn how to generate renewable energy by capturing the methane generated from decomposing organic matter. These sites are now renewable centres – all waste is processed to recover its power, with compost produced as a byproduct.

A family-owned business in York is pioneering the next generation of combined heat and power technology following a seven-figure investment in a suite of new machinery.

"Both the electricity and heat from the new plant will be used locally. A nearby poultry farm will receive the first draw of power, with the balance being fed into the national grid."

"The £6m project – supported by a £3m loan from Lloyds Bank – to install a dedicated energy recovery plant is now underway, with the bank funding supporting investment in a suite of new machinery. On completion, the plant will reduce local CO2 emissions by almost 6,500 tonnes every year, and will generate enough power to supply the equivalent of 813 homes. In addition, it will create four new skilled job opportunities, which will see the Allium team grow from 14 to 18 over the next year."