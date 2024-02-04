Jobs lost as Doncaster manufacturing firm falls into administration
Bawtry Carbon, which manufactured and supplied carbon cathode blocks, appointed administrators Grant Thornton on Wednesday, 31 January. Most of the company’s 105 workers have now been made redundant.
The firm said it had suffered “significant financial challenges” in recent years through exposure to what it described as “unfavourable economic conditions” following the covid 19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Joint administrator Chris Petts said: “Despite the Company’s niche manufacturing presence within the EU and strong customer relationships, the severe impact of recent external pressures combined with the credit failure of a key customer meant that it was not in a financial position to continue trading.
“We have had to make the difficult decision to wind down operations whilst the next options are explored, regrettably meaning the majority of the 105 workforce have been made redundant.”
Mr Petts said Grant Thornton’s immediate priority would now be to provide support to all employees impacted by the administration.
Bawtry Carbon had been backed by Enact, a private equity fund, since 2019.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.