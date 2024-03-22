JDL Electrical Plumbing and Heating appointed administrators on Thursday, 21 March, after the business failed to recover from problems relating to the covid 19 pandemic. The company has said it will now be unable to complete any outstanding works.

Lee Lockwood and Gareth Harris of RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed Joint Administrators to the firm, which provided electrical, plumbing and heating services direct to consumers.

The administrators confirmed that all 22 employees of the firm have now been made redundant, and that they are currently being supported to make claims via the Government’s Redundancy Payment Service.

Multiple jobs have been lost after JDL Electrical Plumbing and Heating fell into administration.

Mr Lockwood said: ‘The electrical plumbing and heating business was adversely affected by the failure of its sister company, JDL Subcontracting Ltd. Both businesses have suffered a significant downturn in work, combined with a historic debt burden, which was built up to keep the companies trading during the Covid pandemic.”

The company owed over £1m to creditors, according to its latest accounts made up to 30 September 2022.

A statement on the company’s website said: “Unfortunately, it is with great sadness that, JDL Electrical, Plumbing & Heating Ltd ceased trading on Tuesday, 12 March. It is the intention of the directors to formally place the company into administration and where required the proposed administrators will be in contact in due course.

“We will be unable to complete any outstanding works and would recommend that you seek an alternative contractor to complete these works.