Jobs saved after Elland joinery firm CWC is bought out of administration

Jobs have been saved  after a joinery firm was bought out of administration.

By Greg Wright
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 3:43 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 3:44 pm

Bob Maxwell and Louise Longley from Begbies Traynor, who were appointed as joint administrators of Elland commercial joinery and shopfitting firm Crossley Webb Contracts (CWC) on April 11, have sold the business to the Oak Touch, also in Elland, as a going concern, saving the jobs of all 10 employees.

Founded in 2002, CWC specialises in bespoke furniture and specialist joinery, fit-out and refurbishment contracts for a range of well-known clients in the corporate workplace, hospitality, hotel and leisure sectors.

Bob Maxwell of Begbies Traynor

Bob Maxwell of Begbies Traynor said: “It is excellent news that we have secured a buyer for CWC, safeguarding the jobs of the entire team.

“The business ran into financial difficulties as a supplier to the fitness and gyms sector, which itself suffered from severe trading restrictions during successive covid lockdowns.”

CWC’s client list includes Nuffield Health, Virgin Active, Pizza Express, Barclays and Leeds University.

