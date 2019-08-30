Jobs saved after PK Education is taken over

Sheffield-based PK Education has been taken over by Einstein Recruitment after going into administration.

Kris Wigfield and Joanne Hammond of Begbies Traynor in Sheffield were appointed as joint administrators of PK Education when a pre-pack administration sale was completed

With its head office in Sheffield, supply teaching agency PK Education also had offices in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Newcastle upon Tyne. Established in 2006, the business supplied candidates for a wide selection of teaching assistant and teaching jobs in primary and secondary schools throughout the UK.

The sale saw Einstein Recruitment acquire all of the assets as well as retaining the 30-strong workforce. Following the sale, the business will continue to trade as PK Education.

Tom Paton and Hal Roberts from the restructuring and insolvency team at law firm Irwin Mitchell, who advised Begbies Traynor on the deal; and Oliver Jackson, partner at Freeths, who advised the purchasers.

Joint administrator Kris Wigfield said: “It’s always good news for creditors, suppliers and staff when a business is saved and is able to continue trading. It is now on a more secure footing going forward.”

Tom Paton of Irwin Mitchell said: “This is a really positive outcome for PK Education and we are delighted to work with the joint administrators on this deal and help secure the business’ future and safeguard 30 jobs here in Yorkshire and further afield. There are huge opportunities for the company and we wish the management team well for the future.”

The directors of Einstein Recruitment commented that they were delighted to have completed the purchase of the business and assets of PK Education from the administrators. The purchase of the supply teaching agency based in Yorkshire resulted in all 30 jobs being saved. The directors said: “We are excited about the future for the business as we look to continue to build on PK Education’s already strong reputation, working with the current team to further strengthen and develop its position in the coming years.”