Jobs saved as Sheffield-based Ventilation Centre changes hands in pre-pack administration deal

A Yorkshire-based business that supplies duct air system products has changed hands in a pre-pack administration sale.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 14th Feb 2024, 16:45 GMT

The deal secured the future of Sheffield-headquartered Ventilation Centre, and protected jobs for all employees, the administrators said.

Michael Chamberlain and Rehan Ahmed, ﻿managing directors at Quantuma, were appointed as joint administrators of Ventilation Centre on January 31, 2024, and completed the sale of its business and assets shortly afterwards to Sheffield-based South Yorkshire Ducting Supplies.

Rehan Ahmed, ﻿managing director at Quantuma.
Founded in 2002 and based over three sites, Ventilation Centre is a supplier of duct air system products, with its principle location in Sheffield and satellite facilities in Leeds and Stockport.

The company provides a range of products, ranging from ducting and grilles, to fans and controls but faced challenging market conditions in recent months.

Michael Chamberlain, managing director at Quantuma, said: "The sale is a great outcome for the business. I'm delighted that all of the employees' jobs have been saved and the business has been protected by being sold to a third-party buyer, after a full marketing period, through an accelerated sale process.

“I would like to thank Parisi and Weatheralls for their legal and agent input respectively.”

