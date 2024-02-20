The renewal of the lease on the property, which was handled by Sheffield property law specialist Mason Thomas Law, has also secured 11 jobs at the site.

The longstanding family-owned business has been trading at Hillsborough Trade Point since 2013.

Stuart Hattersley, operations manager of SKO, said: “Our site at Hillsborough Trade Point is a very important location for us. We have been trading here for more than 10 years and it has been instrumental in growing the business.

Sheffield Kitchen Outlet’s Hillsborough Trade Point showroom is now set to undergo a £500,000 refurbishment.

“Thanks to the dogged determination of Mason Thomas Law and our surveyors, SMC Brownill Vickers, we were able to secure a further 10 years on the lease on fair terms. This has enabled us to invest significantly in the site and secure the jobs of everyone based there.”

The family-owned kitchen and bedroom manufacturer and retailer was established in Sheffield in 2004.

In addition to the showroom at Hillsborough Trade Point, the company also has a showroom in Leeds and 45,000 sq. ft factory and distribution space across Sheffield. Across the business, SKO employs more than 65 people.

“We’re very proud to be a Sheffield business and also to be a member of Made In Sheffield, which recognises the quality and Yorkshire pride of the products that we manufacture. The lease renewal secures our future in the city,” added Mr Hattersley.

Cathy Thomas, director and solicitor of Mason Thomas Law said: “It was a particularly tricky lease renewal, but we are all delighted with the outcome, particularly as it has secured jobs and SKO’s presence in Sheffield for many more years.”

The 47,350 sq. Hillsborough Trade Point multi-let trade counter business park is owned by Hepp Logistics.