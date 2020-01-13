Jobs set to be created after £12m North Yorkshire mill plan given green light

A new £12m animal feed mill is set to be built in North Yorkshire in a move which is set to create new jobs.

Hambleton District Council planning committee has given unanimous approval for leading North Yorkshire animal feed manufacturer, I’Anson Brothers, to build a the new production facility.

The new 23,000 sq ft mill will be constructed at Dalton New Bridge, the next phase of the Dalton Industrial Estate in North Yorkshire.

It represents the largest investment in I’Anson’s 120-year history.

I’Anson currently employs 85 people from the local community and bosses said that this latest investment will maintain the existing workforce and also create additional jobs at the new production facility with more expected to follow as the company grows in the future.

Construction of the mill itself is expected to begin in the autumn and last for 18 months. Completion and commissioning is scheduled for early 2022.

Chairman and managing director Chris I’Anson said: “We are delighted that the Planning Committee has given its unanimous approval to our proposal and regard it as a vote of confidence in our future and our continuing commitment to North Yorkshire. It is a fitting way to celebrate our 120th anniversary as a business.

“Over the next few weeks our project team will liaise with council planners as we make our preparations to move onto the site and begin the initial works.”

Those behind the mill’s design said that the facility has been designed to be as energy efficient as possible and will be one of the most technologically advanced feed mills in Europe.

The increased production capacity will complement the firm’s existing plant at Masham and enable it to meet growing demand from existing customers, secure new orders, expand its export operations and continue to be a major supplier to the agriculture sector.

Founded in Masham in 1900, I’Anson has grown to become a leader in the production of animal feeds and has been based at its current mill for the past six decades.

Producing an initial 150,000 tonne capacity per year, with two production lines producing over 30 tonnes per hour, this increased production will enable the business to meet the growing demand of existing customers and expand its export operations.

It supports over 3,000 customers regionally, nationally and internationally, exporting its specialist horse feed products to around 40 countries worldwide.

The business’s headquarters will remain in Masham, where it will continue to manufacture an extensive range of micronized feeds, speciality rations and horse feeds.

The new facility will focus on the production of bulk farm feed, with the capacity created in Masham enabling the business to expand its UK and overseas sales of its British Horse Feeds and The Golden Paste supplement range, as well as continue to lead new product development.

The business is a supporter of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, assisting with funding towards night-vision goggles to enable the helicopters to fly after dark. I’Anson has partnered on several research projects with universities including Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Nottingham and Edinburgh.

The Masham-based firm also won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise – Innovation. It is now in the fourth generation of family ownership and its team collectively boasts a combined 1,000 years of experience in the animal feeds industry.