John Davidson Pipes opens new £3m flagship branch in Bradford following growing demand

John Davidson Pipes has opened a new £3m flagship branch in Bradford in response to growing demand.

The company, which is a leading distributor and supplier of civils and drainage products, opened the branch last week on the Euroway Trading Estate with a series of special offers for customers.

It is the 26th in its nationwide network and the largest outside of the company’s head office in Carlisle.

Laura Thomson, National Operations Manager, said the new site will serve a large target market.

"Our new flagship branch is a huge investment by JDP and has been located in Bradford due to growing demand for our vast range of drainage products.

“Its remarkable stockholding capacity, which is the largest to date within the JDP network, will allow us to offer high-quality water management and drainage products to the whole of West Yorkshire and Humberside, including Leeds and Bradford and its customers access to a wide array of solutions for their civil and drainage needs.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A spokesperson said the 2.75 acre site offers a wide range of water management and drainage products for projects spanning housing and development, agriculture, industrial, and sports and recreation sectors.

They added: “The new JDP Leeds-Bradford branch is ideally located on the Euroway Trading Estate in Bradford for ease of access and central location to motorway networks.

"With extensive external storage, state-of-the-art warehouse facilities, and well-appointed trade counter, the flagship branch is poised to cater to a diverse range of customers, from residential projects to large-scale industrial ventures.