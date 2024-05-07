John Good Group strengthens Maritime Division with acquisition

The John Good Group’s DAN Shipping & Chartering Ltd, today revealed it had acquired Arthur Smith (Grimsby), a shipping services provider which has operated in the ports of Grimsby and Immingham since 1936.
A spokesman said the acquisition of Arthur Smith would support the expansion of the maritime division of John Good Group and was also a strategic move into the offshore sector.

The statement added: “Arthur Smith, under the leadership of David Smith and James Smith, will be integrated into the operations of the Maritime Division, alongside DAN Shipping and Bay Shipping.”

Adam Walsh, CEO of John Good Group, said that by welcoming five new team members from Arthur Smith, the group was “not just growing in numbers but also in our capabilities and reach”.

He added: “I’m really pleased for Steve Pullen, Paul Haste, Mark Mullins, Kevin Parker who worked on the deal, and the wider team at DAN Shipping, for getting this one over the line.”

