A spokesman said the acquisition of Arthur Smith would support the expansion of the maritime division of John Good Group and was also a strategic move into the offshore sector.

The statement added: “Arthur Smith, under the leadership of David Smith and James Smith, will be integrated into the operations of the Maritime Division, alongside DAN Shipping and Bay Shipping.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Walsh, CEO of John Good Group, said that by welcoming five new team members from Arthur Smith, the group was “not just growing in numbers but also in our capabilities and reach”.