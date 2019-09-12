John Lewis issues no-deal Brexit warning

John Lewis has warned that a no-deal Brexit would have a significant impact on the group, which it would not be able to offset.

Sir Charlie Mayfield, outgoing chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said: "Should the UK leave the EU without a deal, we expect the effect to be significant and it will not be possible to mitigate that impact.

“Brexit continues to weigh on consumer sentiment at a crucial time for the sector as we enter the peak trading period.”

The comments came as the firm reported an underlying pre-tax loss of £26m in the six months to July 27, down from profits of £800,000 a year earlier as it warned trading conditions remain difficult.

The owner of the department store chain and supermarket Waitrose said while most of its annual profits are made in the second half of the year, it expects trading to remain challenging.

The group said the half-year loss was driven by operating losses at its John Lewis department store chain, which increased to £62m from £19m a year ago as it suffered falling sales, surging costs of an IT overhaul and increasing cost inflation.

Like-for-like sales fell 2.3 per cent across the department stores.

Waitrose performed better, with underlying earnings increasing 14.7 per cent to £110m, though comparable sales fell 0.4 per cent.

The partnership's results showed on a statutory basis, pre-tax profits jumped to £191.5m from £6m a year earlier, but this included one-off items and were flattered by accounting changes.