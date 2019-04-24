Joint venture acquires 25 acre site for logistics

Trebor Developments has joined forces with Hillwood to acquire a 25 acre site and speculatively develop a 400,000 sq ft building for the logistics sector.

The pair have bought Gateway 4 in Doncaster, near the M18 motorway, and are submitting a planning application to develop the building over the next 12 months.

The development will be marketed by Trebor/Hillwood as Gateway 4, Doncaster. Subject to planning approval, work is due to start on site in the summer, for completion in the first half of 2020.

Bob Tattrie, managing partner of Trebor Developments, said: “We are delighted to be acquiring this site from Lazarus Properties and bringing forward such a major transaction in the North.”

He added: “We anticipate our current pipeline of schemes in the North of England delivering in the order of one million sq ft over the next 12 months, in a range of unit sizes.”

The agents are CBRE and CPP.