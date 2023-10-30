All Sections
Jones Hargreaves builds on recent growth with raft of new professional instructions

Commercial building, project and sustainability consultancy Jones Hargreaves has built on its recent growth and expansion with a raft of new professional instructions.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:45 GMT

The firm has complete over 50 Technical Due Diligence (TDD) instructions in the past three months for key commercial assets including notable transactions at Hyphen in Manchester for Blue Coast Capital and One Sovereign Street, Leeds, for a private overseas investor.

Nationally, the team is also working on more than 170 ESG, energy and building improvement reports for commercial premises for clients including London and Scottish Investments, LXi REIT and Adapt Real Estate.

In September, of this year, Jones Hargreaves completed a large Reinstatement Cost Assessment (RCA) project across a portfolio of 112 properties, undertaking multiple inspections per day across all national offices.

Left to right: Nick Twigg, Matt Williams, Matt Jones, Peter Hargreaves, Tom Birdsell.Left to right: Nick Twigg, Matt Williams, Matt Jones, Peter Hargreaves, Tom Birdsell.
Speaking on the new instructions, Matthew Jones, founding partner at Jones Hargreaves, said: “This steady stream of due diligence and project instructions is testament to the work of our growing team, who go above and beyond to deliver high quality, bespoke advice for our clients.

“This has been a pivotal year of expansion for our business as we continue to work with investors, asset managers, business owners and owner occupiers to ensure that the commercial property sector can continue to innovate and stay ahead of regulatory changes”.

The consultancy firm, which opened its newest office in Glasgow this month, also has offices in Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff, Bristol and London.

Jones Hargreaves, which has grown its team to 34 people this year, has also been instructed on a number of additional portfolio acquisitions and vendor surveys which will be completed over the next month.

