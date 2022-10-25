Mr Jones, who launched the Leeds-based firm in 1992 as a sole practitioner specialising in marital difficulties, was among the country’s first family lawyers to set up a bespoke practice in that area of law.

He soon attracted fellow family lawyers who shared his ethos in resolving relationship breakdowns in a non-confrontational and constructive way.

A founder member and former national chair of Resolution, the national association of family lawyers which now has over 6,500 members, Mr Jones also chaired its accreditation committee which develops high academic standards and promotes excellence in family law.

Peter Jones, founder of Jones Myers, is retiring after four decades.

Mr Jones served as a deputy district judge for 15 years, during which time he also lectured nationally in family law. He qualified in 2012 as one of the country’s first family law arbitrators.

He said: “It has been a privilege to play a part in the evolution of family law since qualifying in 1980 and to have made a real difference to the lives of the valued clients.

“I am immensely proud of the development and expansion of Jones Myers and the consistently high quality of its constructive guidance and client support. The firm has a reputation for attracting the best family lawyers in its field and I am confident of the practice’s continued success as it goes from strength to strength.”

The practice has retained its Family Law Firm of the Year (North) title across 2020-2022 in the Family Law Awards.

In 2021 Peter received two prestigious accolades for his outstanding lifetime contribution to the field of family justice which included Resolution’s coveted John Cornwell award.