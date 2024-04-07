Jorvik Tricycles: How father's Parkinson’s diagnosis led to successful Yorkshire business

He wanted a machine for his father to ride when conventional machines became too difficult for him to handle.

He launched Jorvik Tricycles after he began looking for a tricycle for his father after a Parkinson’s diagnosis challenged his love of traditional bicycling.

Faced with limited choice, outdated designs and no budget-friendly options, he decided to build his own.

James Walker from Jorvik Tricycles

Since then, he has been designing, building and selling quality adult tricycles to people who want to enjoy their freedom and make the most of the outdoors. Now, Jorvik in Wheldrake, York, is one of the leading tricycle providers, supplying customers and cycle shops globally.

He welcomed more than 120 customers across two days to an event where they were able to try all the tricycles in Jorvik Tricycles’s 15-strong range, including bestsellers such as the JET-E and mountain trikes for off-road terrain. All this was made possible thanks to the new, purpose-built indoor test track that mimics a real road.

Over the two-day event, the company sold 32 tricycles to customers who had travelled from as far as Aberdeenshire to see the new space. Representatives from the brand were on hand throughout to speak to customers and offer expert advice to help them find their confidence on a new trike.

One customer said: “The test track is a fantastic feature – perfect for trying out the tricycles to select the best one for you. It definitely helped me get confident on three wheels!”

Mr Walker said he was delighted with the success of the business.

He said: “This is a huge milestone for Jorvik Tricycles.

“Our goal is to help people get outside and enjoy their independence as much as possible, and this new showroom plays a huge role in achieving that objective.

“What started as a passion project to build a tricycle for my dad in my front room is now a fast-growing business with a brand new space to reflect our strong growth.

“Our new showroom will help to maintain this momentum into 2024 and beyond, with appointments available to book online now to speak to Jorvik Tricycles experts. We know from past experiences that our customers love to try out the tricycles before they buy – this showroom is the perfect space for them to do just that.”

The new showroom, test track and workshop at Millfield Industrial Estate is open Monday to Friday between 9am-5pm and appointments can be made via email or on the website.

Helmets will be provided for all test rides.

The showroom also has a variety of accessories available to purchase, including a new range of Oxford bike accessories.