One of Yorkshire’s most prestigious country house hotels has confirmed it has ceased trading after nearly 30 years in the same family’s ownership.

Judges Hotel at Kirklevington Hall, near Yarm, opened in 1994 and was purchased by the Downs family five years earlier, after which they began a major restoration of the Victorian mansion on the edge of the North York Moors.

It was highly-regarded for both its accommodation and fine dining and as a wedding venue, and was commended by the Michelin Guide, The Telegraph and The Times.

Rumours began circulating about its future after several couples were told their wedding ceremonies had been cancelled.

Kirklevington Hall has been a hotel since 1994

A statement from the hotel read: “Unfortunately, Judges Hotel closed on 5 March 2023. We would like to thank all our customers for their patronage whilst we were operating, and of course to all our staff, who have done an amazing job for us.”

No reason for the closure has been given.

Built in 1881, Kirklevington Hall was the seat of the Richardsons, wealthy Hartlepool industrialists who owned engineering works, shipyards and coal mines.

Sir Thomas Richardson had nine children, but five of his sons died on active service in World War One and a daughter from measles. The three surviving children sold the family’s other house in the village, Kirklevington Grange, to another Teesside industrial dynasty, the Dormans, whose firm built Sydney Harbour Bridge. The last son, a vicar, sold the hall in 1940 and it was requisitioned by the army during World War Two.

From the 1970s it became a residence for circuit judges, who would stay there while sitting at Teesside Crown Court.

A secret command centre for the north-east region was built in the grounds during the Cold War in the 1950s. The bunker was converted into a home for the Downs family after they purchased the estate from the Ministry of Justice.