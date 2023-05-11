One of the major developers of the Teesworks regeneration project has bought a country house hotel in Yorkshire that closed suddenly earlier this year.

The Downs family had owned the former Kirklevington Hall, near Yarm, since the late 1980s, and opened the Judges Hotel in the Victorian mansion in 1994.

The hotel, renowned for its fine dining and as a wedding venue, closed suddenly in March.

The building has now been sold to Chris Musgrave, who is a key delivery partner in the Teesworks development on the former SSI steel site on the South Bank of the River Tees. Mr Musgrave and business partner Martin Corney’s key project is the Dogger Bank wind farm and servicing plant at the Redcar Bulk Terminal facility.

Kirklevington Hall was built in 1881

Representatives for Mr Musgrave, who also has business interests in the leisure industry, said in a statement: “The owner of JCM Agriculture and Leisure Limited, Chris Musgrave, has completed the purchase of Judges Hotel, which is widely regarded as one of the best country hotels within the UK.

"The building was constructed in 1888, and still retains many of its original external and internal architectural features from the Victorian era, with the flowered gardens and lawns making it one of the most picturesque landmark locations within the North of England.

"Although the structure of the hotel is sound, it now requires significant investment, so that it can be brought into the 21st century, to be used and enjoyed by generations to come.”

Mr Musgrave added: “Due to the quality of the building and grounds, I have been an admirer of Judges for some years. Although I have not bought the hotel as a going concern, I still believe it has a future as part of the leisure industry, but it needs a lot of investment to bring it back to its former glory.

“A hotel or spa leisure complex are possible, but before I decide on its future, I need to explore other potential uses, before the work begins. This will cost multi millions and maybe two to three years to complete, but when finished, the whole building and grounds will be special.

“In the meantime, I intend to put the right project team together, so that the process can begin as quickly as possible, which will include 24-hour security of the building and

grounds”.

Built in 1881, Kirklevington Hall was the seat of the Richardsons, wealthy industrialists who owned engineering works, shipyards and coal mines.

Sir Thomas Richardson had nine children, but five of his sons died on active service in World War One and a daughter from measles. The three surviving children sold the family’s other house in the village, Kirklevington Grange, to another Teesside industrial dynasty, the Dormans, whose firm built Sydney Harbour Bridge. The last son, a vicar, sold the hall in 1940 and it was requisitioned by the army during World War Two.

From the 1970s it became a residence for circuit judges, who would stay there while sitting at Teesside Crown Court.