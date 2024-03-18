It is one of four regional apprenticeship award events taking place across Yorkshire this year which are being organised by National World, The Yorkshire Post’s parent company.

The North Yorkshire event will be taking place at Radisson Hotel York on June 13 and its headline sponsor is Occupational Awards Limited (OAL).

OAL’s CEO Jan Richardson-Wilde will be among the distinguished panel of judges for the event.

Winners at the North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 at York Racecourse.Picture Gerard Binks

She said: “We are thrilled to Headline sponsor the North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards for the second year since it’s inaugural year in 2023.

"Last year was a resounding success with incredible nominations and inspiring winners.

"We look forward to celebrating with the organisations and individuals that have earned the opportunity to be finalists in 2024.”

Jan is also a director of the National Skills Academy for Food and Drink and an FE college governor. She has over 35 years’ experience in the education sector in strategic and operational management of training programmes with colleges, private training providers, local authorities the voluntary sector and not for profit organisations.

The other judges for the North Yorkshire event include Adrian O’Neill, who is skills specialist for the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub.

A spokesperson said: “Adrian has been involved with apprenticeships in various guises for years. He currently dedicates his time to helping North Yorkshire businesses create a well-trained and fully engaged workforce. This helps with challenges such as hiring and keeping staff.

Mr O’Neill said: “Well-trained and motivated employees are the cornerstone of business success.

"I’m here to identify and address skills gaps, provide solutions, and connect businesses with the right training providers.”

The third judge is Jill Coyle, co-chair of the Yorkshire and Humber Apprentice Ambassador Network and apprenticeship manager for Nestlé UK.

A spokesperson said: “Jill joined Nestlé in 2014 as part of the Nestlé Academy team focusing on attracting, selecting and developing young talent.

"Jill’s key focus has been shaping the company’s apprenticeship strategy and facilitating a more consistent approach across the UK.

"Nestlé has played its part in developing a number of Trailblazer apprentice standards, specifically for the food and drink sector, as well as being a significant ambassador and advocate for apprenticeships.

"Nestlé’s young talent actively engage with schools, colleges and careers events across the country, promoting the benefits of apprenticeships and a number of our current cohort are members of the Young Apprentice Ambassador Network.”

There are 14 categories to enter with the intention of celebrating the work of apprentices in different sectors, as well as their mentors, companies and training providers.

Nominations for the North Yorkshire event are open until May 1 and can be made via https://www.nationalworldevents.com/nyaa-2024/