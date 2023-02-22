Jungle IT provides economic boost for Leeds by moving to Kirkstall Forge development

A managed service provider has become the latest business to move into a major commercial property development which has been created on the site of a medieval forge.

When it is completed, the £400m Kirkstall Forge scheme is expected to include 1,050 homes, 300,000 sq ft of offices and 100,000 sq ft of retail, leisure and community space.

The 60-strong team at managed service provider Jungle IT is taking 2,987 sq ft of space at Number One Kirkstall Forge.

Richard Knight, operations director at Jungle IT, said: “Our new facility is designed to promote modern ways of working, with flexible spaces that can be adapted to the differing needs of our team.

left to right - Jonathan Asquith Managing Director, Jackie Wilkinson Finance Director, Richard Knight Operations Director, and Alex Carey Client Success Director

"The sustainable and lifestyle credentials of the facility will allow us to demonstrate to our staff, clients and prospects our investment in the well-being of our team and our commitment to innovation.”

Hands On Healthcare has also expanded within the studio space at the development, moving from a 14-desk space to 40-desks. The studios are designed to help smaller businesses grow with ease.

Only three studios remain available, offering space from six up to 14 desks.

Emma Roe, front of house manager at Kirkstall Forge, explains: “We are delighted to welcome another new business to the Kirkstall Forge business community.

“The site continues to be a popular choice with its dedicated railway station offering easy access to Leeds, Bradford and onto Manchester. It is a modern, inspiring environment designed to nurture smaller businesses as well as large corporates, with onsite facilities and events which help to attract and retain staff.”

Frank Collins at Hands On Healthcare said: “We moved into Kirkstall Forge in July 2022. It has a great community feel and offers far more than just a space to work in. The contemporary space, activities, events and facilities ensure it is a fantastic environment for our team.

“The studios have eased our fast growth, taking the headache of running the office away so we can concentrate on growing our business.”

Number One Kirkstall Forge was named the best UK Commercial Workplace by the British Council of Offices.