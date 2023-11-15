A new 14-storey building offering hundreds of rental properties has been completed in “another piece of the jigsaw” for the redevelopment of Sheffield city centre.

Henry Boot Construction has officially finished work on Kangaroo Works on Rockingham Street which is part of the wider ‘Heart of the City’ masterplan to regenerate the centre of Sheffield.

The build-to-rent development comprises a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, with five commercial units incorporated into the ground floor.

Tony Shaw, Managing Director for Henry Boot Construction, said: “We’re thrilled to see Kangaroo Works reach completion. It’s very rewarding to see people moving in and calling the development home.

A ceremony to mark the completion of Kangaroo Works has taken place.

“At Henry Boot, we really understand the changing trends of our urban centres and the important role of new homes in creating vibrant and active cities.

“Kangaroo Works is another important piece of the jigsaw and will provide a permanent community to support and complement our other projects in the Heart of the City masterplan, including Pound’s Park, the Cambridge Street Collection food hall and net-zero carbon office Elshaw House.

“We are proud to be helping private and public developers, like Ridgeback Group and Sheffield City Council, transform our hometown and provide a sustainable and well-balanced city centre.”

Christopher Allen, Development Director at Ridgeback Group, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with the Henry Boot team over the past four years to deliver Kangaroo Works. This scheme was Ridgeback’s first acquisition and established the high standard for our growing portfolio. The quality of the workmanship has been impressive, and we are grateful to receive such a fantastic looking building.”