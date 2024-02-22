Kangaroo Works: two new retailers set to take space in Sheffield city centre development
Ridgeback Group, advised by international real estate advisor Savills, has agreed two new leases at the Kangaroo Works, in the heart of Sheffield city centre. Tesco Express and Popin by Lynns have signed 15-year terms for two units each in the development.
Stephen Henderson, director, in town retail, Savills Leeds, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tesco and Popin by Lynns to Kangaroo Works.
"Sheffield is home to 600,000 individuals, with an additional 17m visiting each year, which means that the occupiers can expect to benefit from high levels of footfall.”
Savills is now marketing the remaining retail unit, which provides 1,184 sq ft of space.”
Popin by Lynns is the latest concept from Youi Moh, a Sheffield-based entrepreneur, who will launch the asian fusion bakery and dessert eatery.
Kangaroo Works is a 1.5m sq ft mixed use development in Sheffield’s city centre. The development forms part of the wider Heart of the City masterplan to regenerate the centre of the city.
In December of last year, Swedish fashion brand Fjällräven and mens fashion retailer Yards Store also announced that they would take retail space within the Heart of the City development. They join other brands including Weekday, Monki and Sostrene Grene.
Last November, Henry Boot construction announced that it had officially completed work on Kangaroo Works, which is located on Rockingham Street.
The build-to-rent development comprises a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, with five commercial units incorporated into the ground floor.
Speaking at the time, Tony Shaw, managing director for Henry Boot Construction, said: “At Henry Boot, we really understand the changing trends of our urban centres and the important role of new homes in creating vibrant and active cities.
“Kangaroo Works is another important piece of the jigsaw and will provide a permanent community to support and complement our other projects in the Heart of the City masterplan, including Pound’s Park, the Cambridge Street Collection food hall and net-zero carbon office Elshaw House.
“We are proud to be helping private and public developers, like Ridgeback Group and Sheffield City Council, transform our hometown and provide a sustainable and well-balanced city centre.”
