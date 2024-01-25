Auctioneers Pugh – part of Eddisons – are selling the land at the former Kebroyd Mills at Halifax Road, Triangle, near Sowerby Bridge.

Calderdale Council gave a 2016 planning application to build 17 new homes on the site – nine detached homes described as “luxurious” and a terrace of eight town houses – but this permission has since lapsed, say Pugh.

“We believe the proposals allowed for floor areas of c 1,200 sq ft and 4,000 sq ft for the town houses and detached dwellings, respectively,” say the auctioneers, who direct potential buyers to Calderdale Council for any planning inquiries.

The Kebroyd Mills site, Triangle, is off the A58

Bidding will start on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and the auction will end on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, say the auctioneers.