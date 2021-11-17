Keepmoat Homes announces the purchase of former Strawberry Fields site ahead of development in January next year

The new Kingsgate development will be called Salkeld Meadows. Image courtesy of Keepmoat Homes.

The land, which was previously used for the Strawberry Fields car boot sale, has been purchased from private landowners for an undisclosed sum and is set to be transformed into a new housing development.

Work at the Kingsgate development is expected to begin in January next year and will take 10 years to complete.

The 470-home scheme will comprise of a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom detached and semi-detached homes, along with two bedroom bungalows.

An artist’s impression of a street scene on Salkeld Meadows. Image courtesy of Keepmoat Homes

In addition to housing, the site will also feature substantial attractive green open spaces for recreational use, as well as a fully equipped play area and two new sports pitches.

The site, named Salkeld Meadows, will generate opportunities in training and employment through the use of sub-contractors, work placements and educational visits to the site.

Daniel Crew, regional managing director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “We are really excited to transform the site, which is in a prominent location by the sea, into a new neighbourhood.

“I am very familiar with the area as I spent many childhood summers with my grandparents just across the road from the site, and I know it will be a desirable place to live.