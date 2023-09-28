Keyland launches to market one of Europe's largest battery energy storage facilities in Hull

Keyland Developments, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister company to Yorkshire Water, has launched to market a site which provides a home for a major Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

Keyland secured a 40-year lease last year on the 5.5 acre site in Hull to Harmony Energy who constructed the Pillswood Project, which is one Europe’s biggest battery storage systems by megawatt hour (MWh).

The facility has been operational since January 2023 and the freehold investment opportunity is being marketed by Carter Jonas’ Infrastructure and Energy team for an undisclosed sum.

Harmony Energy is one of the UK’s largest developers, owners and operators of utility-scale battery energy storage and wind and solar projects.

The facility is close to National Grid’s Creyke Beck substation in Cottingham and uses stored battery power to enable the National Grid to maximise the efficiency of wind farms.

The world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, also feeds into the Creyke Beck substation and the Pillswood BESS is one of the UK’s largest BESS projects.

Luke Axe, Land & Planning Director at Keyland Developments, said: “Our Hull site is an exciting long-term income opportunity for an investor.

"The development also offers the opportunity to be part of a scheme unlocking green energy solutions by maximizing renewable energy through battery energy storage systems.”

Miles Thomas, a partner at Carter Jonas, said: “Pillswood Farm BESS is a real trophy asset, it’s the largest battery project by MWh in Europe and is connected to the same substation as the world’s largest offshore windfarm.

"The investment offers 40 years of index-linked base rental income, with opportunity for sharing in the revenue from what is one of the top battery energy storage systems in the market.

"BESS projects such as this are essential in balancing a grid network with rapidly increasing amounts of intermittent renewable generation.”

Keyland Developments Ltd is the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister company to Yorkshire Water. Keyland has been operating across Yorkshire for more than 20 years, regenerating Yorkshire Water’s redundant sites.