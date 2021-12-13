Kinder Haven nurseries sold to Kids Planet for an undisclosed sum

The Bradford-based nursery group will now be owned by Kids Planet, one of largest nursery groups in the country.

Founded in 2002 by husband-and-wife team, Darren and Danielle Dixon, Kinder Haven today comprises nine children’s day nurseries based in West Yorkshire.

All settings trade from converted, purpose-designed facilities which provide an aggregate operating capacity of circa 930 nursery places.

Kinder Haven has been sold.

Following on from its most recent purchase of Rainbows Nursery in Tadcaster, in the last month alone Kids Planet now owns over 1,100 childcare places in the region.

Danielle commented: “Having made the decision to sell Kinder Haven it was important for us to choose a company with a great reputation and the same ethos and values.

“We are delighted to have chosen Kids Planet to nurture the Kinder Haven family, continue the legacy and take it to the next level. Kids Planet was the right fit for us, they are a hugely successful nursery group dedicated to providing exceptional childcare with a strong commitment to staff development.

“We would like to thank all the families and staff, past and present. It has been an honour to have been able to care for so many children and to work with such inspirational team members over the last 20 years.