Commercial finance consultancy, ABL Business, has partnered with equity finance specialist, Focused for Business, with the aim of helping growing companies to raise equity investment.

The partnership comes as ABL Business, based in Cleckheaton, aims to reach £6million turnover by 2025.

ABL Business joint managing director Alex Beardlsey, said: “We’ve helped businesses secure more than £90,000,000 in debt finance over the last three years and have seen increasing numbers of clients looking to raise investment, but not really knowing how or where to start.

“Our partnership with Focused for Business exists to help start-up, scale-up and growing businesses understand how they can use debt and equity finance alongside each other to grow – while giving them the hands-on support they need to access both.”

Alex Beardsley (Left) and Andy Redman, joint managing directors at ABL

The company – which recently launched regional offices in the North East and South West of England, as well as Scotland - aims to open a further 12 locations across the UK in the next three years.