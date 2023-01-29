The partnership comes as ABL Business, based in Cleckheaton, aims to reach £6million turnover by 2025.
ABL Business joint managing director Alex Beardlsey, said: “We’ve helped businesses secure more than £90,000,000 in debt finance over the last three years and have seen increasing numbers of clients looking to raise investment, but not really knowing how or where to start.
“Our partnership with Focused for Business exists to help start-up, scale-up and growing businesses understand how they can use debt and equity finance alongside each other to grow – while giving them the hands-on support they need to access both.”
The company – which recently launched regional offices in the North East and South West of England, as well as Scotland - aims to open a further 12 locations across the UK in the next three years.
Focused for Business founder, Hatty Fawcett, who has raised £5 million in equity investment for the startups she has worked with in the last 12 months, said: “We’re delighted to partner with ABL to help more businesses access equity funding. “