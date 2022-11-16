The increase is another landmark in the company’s steep growth trajectory, which has seen its turnover inflate from just £2m only five years ago.
Bed Kingdom founder and managing director, Ashley Hainsworth said: “We’re incredibly proud of the way our business is growing and developing and delighted to see families coming to small businesses like ours.”
Bed Kingdom is using this growth success to invest strongly in its people, and has tripled its number of employees to 30 over the last year.
Most Popular
Bed Kingdom has also invested back into its Heckmondwike showroom and is expanding its marketing team to capitalise on online opportunities.
The internal promotion of Bed Kingdom’s new marketing director, Cleckheaton local, Levon Hall, has also allowed for enhancements to the Bed Kingdom website.
Levon joined Bed Kingdom as an apprentice a little over a year ago, aged just 22.
Mr Hall said: “It’s a very exciting time for Bed Kingdom as we are exploring many new sales channels and marketplaces. We are really set apart from other retailers by our young and ambitious team that is always full of fresh ideas, and always excited to innovate.”