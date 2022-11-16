Kirklees-based Bed Kingdom has risen early from the economic pressures of the pandemic to record a 50 per cent leap in year-on-year revenue, taking its turnover to more than £15m.

The increase is another landmark in the company’s steep growth trajectory, which has seen its turnover inflate from just £2m only five years ago.

Bed Kingdom founder and managing director, Ashley Hainsworth said: “We’re incredibly proud of the way our business is growing and developing and delighted to see families coming to small businesses like ours.”

Bed Kingdom is using this growth success to invest strongly in its people, and has tripled its number of employees to 30 over the last year.

Bed Kingdom’s new marketing director, Cleckheaton local, Levon Hall.

Bed Kingdom has also invested back into its Heckmondwike showroom and is expanding its marketing team to capitalise on online opportunities.

The internal promotion of Bed Kingdom’s new marketing director, Cleckheaton local, Levon Hall, has also allowed for enhancements to the Bed Kingdom website.

Levon joined Bed Kingdom as an apprentice a little over a year ago, aged just 22.