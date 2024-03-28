Kitwave Group has acquired the entire share capital of Total Foodservice Solutions Limited. The total consideration payable for the acquisition is £21m in cash which has been funded from the group's current banking facilities.

Established more than 130 years ago, Total Foodservice delivers wholesale catering supplies of around 4,000 product lines including chilled, frozen and ambient food, non-food and cleaning products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Total Foodservice's depots are based in Clitheroe in Lancashire and Huddersfield in West Yorkshire with customers including licensed trade and restaurants, coffee shops and sandwich bars, schools and universities and the care industry.

Kitwave Group has acquired the entire issued share capital of Total Foodservice Solutions. Kitwave was admitted to trading on AIM of the London Stock Exchange in 2021.(Photo by Nicholas .T. Ansell/PA Wire)

Total Foodservice reported an audited turnover of £25.4m, profit before tax of £2.0m and the balance sheet had net assets of £8.5m for the financial year ended April 30 2023

The acquisition will be incorporated into Kitwave's existing foodservice division which comprises the trading operations of David Miller Frozen Foods Limited, M. J. Baker Foodservice Limited, Westcountry Food Holdings Limited and H.B. Clark & Co. (Successors) Limited.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Ben Maxted, Chief Executive Officer of Kitwave, said: "We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Total Foodservice, which is a one-stop shop for wholesale commercial catering supplies and enables us to further expand our product range offering across the North of England and in particular Yorkshire and the North West, complementing our existing foodservice offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Total Foodservice is a well-established business in the catering industry and we look forward to welcoming its team to Kitwave and integrating the business into our Foodservice division.

"This acquisition is in line with Kitwave's growth strategy, and we will continue to seek to identify further opportunities in the UK's highly fragmented wholesale market to deliver further value to the group and its shareholders."

Kitwave was founded in 1987, following the acquisition of a single-site confectionery wholesale business based in North Shields.

It is a delivered wholesale business, specialising in selling and delivering frozen, chilled and fresh foods, alcohol, groceries and tobacco to around 42,000, mainly independent, customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad