Founded in 2007, Better Connect is a Knaresborough-based non-profit organisation that aims to empower people in Yorkshire and enabell them to step into employment.

Better Connect plan to celebrate their achievements at Harrogate’s Majestic Hotel on Tuesday, October 11.

Natasha Babar-Evans, CEO at Better Connect, said: “ATI has been a truly incredible programme.

The team at Better Connect have helped over 2,000 people get back into th job market. CEO Natasha Babar-Evans (middle) pictured.

“Starting in early 2017, this wonderful partnership has moved mountains to support thousands of people to achieve their full potential, overcome barriers and live their best lives.

“We look forward to honouring the incredible achievements of our participants, celebrating the immense contributions of our partners, and the amazing impact ATI has had on those it has supported, helping to create a happier and more inclusive Yorkshire.”

Action Towards Inclusion is a £13.2m programme for the York, North Yorkshire, East Riding LEP area, designed to support Yorkshire community members from disadvantaged backgrounds, and marginalised communities.

A partnership between Better Connect and 30 organisations across the voluntary and community sector, the programme provides support to people across Yorkshire, and aims to help them overcome significant barriers to employment.

One Participant, Rebecca, from East Riding, said: "I wish I had the words to explain what a massive improvement it has made to me and my family's lives."

Of the 3,316 people who have engaged with the programme, 66 per cent were considered “economically inactive”, and not yet ready to start seeking work due to serious barriers such as mental health.

40 per cent of those who engaged with the programme have now progressed into education or training, and 47 per cent are now in employment.

Through the programme, mentors are assigned to help participants create a plan which can help lead them to education or employment.

Ms Babar-Evans added: “The program is not just about giving people skills, every single individual that is supported in this program is different, and has different challenges.

“Our delivery partners all have mentors and key workers who have backgrounds similar to the people they are supporting, and that support can be anything from supporting them with confidence to upskilling in areas

“These are individuals that might have come from really challenged backgrounds, for example have experienced substance abuse earlier in life and they really want the opportunity to work but they don't know where to start.

“These are people with really significant barriers, and I love the fact that what we’re doing is really helping them unlock those barriers and be themselves.

“And this isn't just about getting them into a job, it's about getting them a job that's going to last and that they can stick with, because it's something that they want to do.”