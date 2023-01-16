Knights, which has office in Majestic building in Leeds alongside Channel 4, delivers increase in turnover

Knights, the legal and professional services business, has revealed that its revenue and profits increased over the last half year, as it continued to grow by acquisition.

Knights, which has opened an office in the Majestic building in Leeds alongside Channel 4, revealed that its revenue increased by 19 per cent to £71.2m in the six months ended October 31 2022.

David Beech, the chief executive, said Knights had delivered profitable, cash generative growth over the half year and maintained this positive momentum into the second half of the financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the period, underlying PBT (profit before tax) was up by 19 per cent to £9.0m and the firm said it had successfully integrated the teams from the legal firms Keebles and Langleys, which strengthened its footprint in Yorkshire.

David Beech, CEO of Knights, commented: “Knights has delivered profitable, cash generative growth over the period and maintained this positive momentum into the second half."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Beech added: “We are delighted that our group is now the largest regional commercial law firm in the UK. The strength of the Knights brand, and our reputation as a trusted and quality adviser, underpins our ability to attract and retain top industry talent, high-quality clients and acquisition targets.

“Our scale and unique proposition is resonating with a wider range of companies than ever before, including further afield in the US and Europe. This positions us well as we focus on delivering quality organic growth in the second half and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In a relatively flat market, we have driven our revenue growth through acquisitions. With our focus on improving productivity along with improved gross margins, underpinned by increased interest income, we are confident of delivering full year results in line with market expectations, and continuing to cement our position as the leading legal and professional services business outside London.”

Knights also revealed that it has agreed to acquire Meade King, a long- established independent law firm in Bristol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The acquisition adds 29 fee earners to Knights’ existing 1,500 professionals across the UK and Knights said the deal provided the group with a strong base to build a significant operation for expansion into the South West.

James Christacos, Knights’ Client Services Director, said: “It not only provides us with an entry point into Bristol, but it gives us a platform from which to pursue further expansion in the city through both recruitment and additional acquisition opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This deal is a first step into Bristol, and we are focused on exploring larger acquisitions in the city, and recruiting high quality talent in the city to enable us to build significant scale and expand across the region.

"With very significant external investment and financial firepower, together with our strong business model and unique one-team culture, Knights is an attractive alternative for law firm partners who wish to further their careers without the financial burden of the partnership model”.

Advertisement Hide Ad