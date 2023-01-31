KPMG UK has announced that it delivered double digit growth for the second consecutive year, recording a 16 per cent rise in revenue from £2.35bn to £2.72bn, with profit before tax increasing from £436m to £449m.

The news comes as the firm publishes its annual results for the financial year ended September 2022.

Commenting on KPMG’s annual results in relation to the Yorkshire region, Euan West, office senior partner at KPMG in Leeds, said: “The past 12 months have been incredibly important for the region with discussions ongoing around the Humber freeport, the arrival of the UK Infrastructure Bank in Leeds, Bradford’s City of Culture win and the York and North Yorkshire devolution deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve seen growth across all our service lines, supporting clients across the Yorkshire and Humber business community, in particular those operating in what are proving to be resilient sectors such as healthcare, consumer, technology, energy and renewables and business services.

KPMG's Leeds office.

“We’re also investing in our partnerships, alliances and technology. Central to that over the past year has been our work with The University of Leeds and the development of [email protected] The innovation hub is providing vital incubation space that can unleash the potential of emerging enterprise on our doorstep.”

The performance follows a record level of investment made by the firm, which this year saw it investing £130m into new hires, alliances and technology. In total KPMG, increased its annual wage bill by £132m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KPMG’s Consulting practice saw net sales increase by 22 per cent to £811m.