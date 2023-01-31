The news comes as the firm publishes its annual results for the financial year ended September 2022.
Commenting on KPMG’s annual results in relation to the Yorkshire region, Euan West, office senior partner at KPMG in Leeds, said: “The past 12 months have been incredibly important for the region with discussions ongoing around the Humber freeport, the arrival of the UK Infrastructure Bank in Leeds, Bradford’s City of Culture win and the York and North Yorkshire devolution deal.
“We’ve seen growth across all our service lines, supporting clients across the Yorkshire and Humber business community, in particular those operating in what are proving to be resilient sectors such as healthcare, consumer, technology, energy and renewables and business services.
“We’re also investing in our partnerships, alliances and technology. Central to that over the past year has been our work with The University of Leeds and the development of [email protected] The innovation hub is providing vital incubation space that can unleash the potential of emerging enterprise on our doorstep.”
The performance follows a record level of investment made by the firm, which this year saw it investing £130m into new hires, alliances and technology. In total KPMG, increased its annual wage bill by £132m.
KPMG’s Consulting practice saw net sales increase by 22 per cent to £811m.
A strong M&A market also saw the firm’s Deal Advisory team record net sales of £443m, an increase of 24 per cent on the prior year.