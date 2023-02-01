Entain, the gambling giant behind Ladbrokes and Coral, has raised its profit forecasts after receiving a boost from the men’s football World Cup.

The firm, which also runs the bwin and Partypoker online brands, said it had witnessed “record” customer numbers over the final quarter of 2022 as a result.

The group hailed the “successful” World Cup tournament but highlighted that this was slightly offset by disruption to sports fixtures from cold weather and heavy winds.

Total net gaming revenues increased by 11 per cent in the quarter to December 31, compared with a year earlier.

Library image of England manager Gareth Southgate. Entain has raised its profit forecasts after receiving a boost from the men’s football World Cup, which was held in late 2022.

Entain said earnings before interest and tax for 2022 were “ahead of expectations” and are now due to be within a range of between £985m and £995m for the year.