The firm, which also runs the bwin and Partypoker online brands, said it had witnessed “record” customer numbers over the final quarter of 2022 as a result.
The group hailed the “successful” World Cup tournament but highlighted that this was slightly offset by disruption to sports fixtures from cold weather and heavy winds.
Total net gaming revenues increased by 11 per cent in the quarter to December 31, compared with a year earlier.
Entain said earnings before interest and tax for 2022 were “ahead of expectations” and are now due to be within a range of between £985m and £995m for the year.
The company had previously predicted earnings between £925m and £975m. Online net gaming revenues were up 12 per cent year on year; however, the group reported that full-year figures were down 1 per cent as it was hit by regulatory changes in the UK and Germany.