Lance Batchelor: Former Domino's boss appointed as new Burger King UK chair

Former Domino’s Pizza CEO Lance Batchelor has been appointed as chair of Burger King UK.

Mr Batchelor, who ran Domino’s between 2011 and 2014 and is currently chair of Ometria, the AI-powered marketing platform, and Appello, the digital health monitoring business, will join the Burger King board from Friday.

He is replacing Martin Robinson who is stepping down from the board and his role as chair after six years.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: “We look forward to welcoming Lance to Burger King UK as we continue to deliver against our ambitious growth plans. Lance brings with him extensive experience in the consumer and hospitality sector as well as a strong background in digital and marketing. We are excited about how these experiences and perspectives will help the business continue to grow and improve.

“I would also like to express our gratitude to Martin for his exceptional service to BKUK over the past six years.”

Mr Batchelor said: “Burger King UK is a fantastic and well-established brand with a dynamic and diversified business model, strong product offering and clear strategy for growth. I am fully committed to supporting Alasdair and the BKUK team to deliver against its strategy and am excited about the opportunities across the business.”