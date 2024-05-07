Landmark project sees local firm claim hat trick of prestigious awards

Architectural ironmongery firm John Planck, which incorporates brands John Monaghan and HAF, scooped the Residential Award for The OWO Residences by Raffles, as well as the Hospitality and Winner of Winners Awards for Raffles London at The OWO at the AI Specification Awards 2024.

The firm was presented with the accolades by the Guild of Architectural Ironmongers (GAI) in conjunction with the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

Restored at a cost of £1billion, the Grade II listed The OWO building is now widely regarded as one of London’s most exclusive and glamourous destinations, housing the exclusive 5* Raffles London hotel as well as 85 super-prime luxury residences.

Colleagues from John Planck, EPR Architects and Beardmore celebrate award wins for The OWO project

Appointed to provide all ironmongery required across the entire project, John Planck, who has offices on Milner Way in Ossett, spent a staggering six-years working on the redevelopment; with hardware for more than 5,300 doors and 1,000 windows supplied. The complex scheme entailed liaising with 37 different consultants, including four separately appointed interior designers, creating 19 separate hardware packages.

Barny Bott, Business Development Manager from John Planck, said “We’re thrilled that our hard work on The OWO project has been recognised with the AI Specification Awards from GAI and RIBA.

“To have been involved in the transformation of such an iconic building has been incredible and these accolades truly validate our commitment to delivering excellence in architectural ironmongery. We’re grateful for the recognition and excited to continue pushing the boundaries of our craft in future projects.”

GAI Treasurer Philip Goldberg said: “The AI Specification Awards celebrate architectural ironmongery at its most effective and beautiful best.

“Entries are judged on the totality of the architectural ironmongery specification – how it supports and enhances the design vision; how it ensures the security, safety and accessibility of the building; and the contribution it makes to the functionality, sustainability and longevity.

“As such, these awards highlight the importance of genuine partnership between architects, designers and architectural ironmongers, and rightly reward the whole specification team.”

Commenting on the Raffles London at The OWO hotel project, the judges said it was “One of the most stunning and comprehensive” they judged, and that it was “difficult to find fault with the project.”

Speaking about The OWO Residences by Raffles, the judges said: “A project with a huge amount of bespoke ironmongery, so beautifully crafted and finished and very much in keeping with the building. It blends seamlessly with the doors. A stunning and in some cases breathtaking project.”

For more information about John Planck visit: johnplanck.co.uk/