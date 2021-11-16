Landsec highlights success in attracting Space NK to Trinity Leeds and Marks & Spencer to White Rose, Leeds

The group made the comments as it published its half year results.

The statement added: "Over the last 18 months we have successfully concluded deals with Zara in four locations, and their footprint across our portfolio is now 210,000 sq ft.

"The success of these stores is enabling us to have more in-depth conversations with Inditex about other brands in their line-up and potential expansion across our portfolio. Other examples of major retailers seeking to expand include Nike at Gunwharf Quays and M&S at White Rose, Leeds, where they will open a new flagship store for the north of England in the space vacated by Debenhams."

The statement added: "With mid-sized retailers, we see a desire to take space in the locations that work for them, and with rent at the right level. In our shopping centres we have let space to Space NK at Trinity Leeds, Pandora at White Rose, Leeds and Nespresso have opened their first new global concept store at Bluewater."

The chief executive Mark Allan said Lansec had used the last six months to drive its business forward, disposing of £250m of assets and progressing £616m of acquisitions.

He added: "In focusing our strategy on shaping three distinct places - central London offices; major retail destinations; and mixed-use urban neighbourhoods - we are bringing renewed vigour to the business and creating value for all our stakeholders.

"One of the ways that we create value is by taking leadership positions on the issues that matter. Today, we are proud to set out a fully costed investment plan to transition our business towards net zero, ensuring that we deliver on our science-based target to reduce our carbon emissions by 70% by 2030.