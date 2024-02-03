Langsett Cycles was established in 1890 on Langsett Road, in Sheffield, before moving in 1930 to Infirmary Road, where it has been a fixture for nearly a century.

Owner of the business, Andrew Elston, announced he would be closing down the store unless a suitable buyer came forward.

Mr Elston, who also runs a bike rental business in Mallorca, said he is stepping back from Langsett so he can spend more time together with his family at their business in the sunshine.

A statement sent to The Yorkshire Post said the Elston family own the property and will offer potential parties “very favourable terms” to help re-establish the business.

It said: “Current owner Andy Elston started working there in 1988 and took over ownership in 1999, manager Steve and mechanic Kippy have both worked at Langsett for 20+ years so it really is an end of an era.

"Andy, Steve and Kippy would like to thank all its customers, trade businesses and reps that’s been through the door, it’s been a pleasure dealing and meeting so many likeminded people.

"The dream would have been for Steve and Kippy to take over the ownership of Langsett Cycles but after spending many happy years at Langsett's they have also decided it's an ideal opportunity for them to also pursue different interests. They are best friends and I wish them all the very best for the future."

“Although the shop closure came more quickly than planned the shop was solvent and anyone interested in taking on this historic business moving forward to get in touch ASAP via Begbies Traynor who are handling any potential sale of the business or its assets."

In the 1950s and 60s the store was famed for its Langsett of Sheffield Frames which were incredibly popular, and in the 1980s it was at the forefront of the BMX boom in the UK.

One of Langsett's proudest achievements was the discovery of Steve Peat and Will Longden, who first visited the shop as 'weedy little teenagers' and with the firm's backing achieved national and international success, culminating in Steve being crowned World Downhill Champion in 2009.