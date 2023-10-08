Laptops for All donates devices to Yorkshire youth violence charity Always an Alternative

A Sheffield charity devoted to reducing serious youth violence is helping young people to develop their tech skills with support from Laptops for All.

Led by the David and Jane Richards Family Foundation, the digital poverty campaign is donating six devices and data to Always an Alternative, which delivers educational services about the risks of knife crime, gang culture and anti-social behaviour.

The charity is creating a mobile youth club to travel around South Yorkshire and engage with young people. The modified van will provide activities and information about topics such as safety, health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Always an Alternate CEO and founder Anthony Olaseinde said: “We are delighted with the donation from Laptops for All. It will give young people the chance to use laptops and develop their tech skills, which they probably don’t get at home."David and Jane Richards said: “We are thrilled to be able to support the important work of Always an Alternative and help young people to develop their tech skills.”

Always an Alternate CEO and founder Anthony Olaseinde (left) with David Richards.