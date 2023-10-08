Laptops for All donates devices to Yorkshire youth violence charity Always an Alternative
Led by the David and Jane Richards Family Foundation, the digital poverty campaign is donating six devices and data to Always an Alternative, which delivers educational services about the risks of knife crime, gang culture and anti-social behaviour.
The charity is creating a mobile youth club to travel around South Yorkshire and engage with young people. The modified van will provide activities and information about topics such as safety, health and wellbeing.
Always an Alternate CEO and founder Anthony Olaseinde said: “We are delighted with the donation from Laptops for All. It will give young people the chance to use laptops and develop their tech skills, which they probably don’t get at home."David and Jane Richards said: “We are thrilled to be able to support the important work of Always an Alternative and help young people to develop their tech skills.”
Mr Richards is the former CEO of WANdisco, which was recently renamed Cirata plc. The firm became involved in controversy earlier this year after it was revealed that an unnamed single sales employee had been responsible for over-stating revenue and sales figures by millions of pounds.